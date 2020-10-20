Adult Swim Festival Announces Free Virtual 2020 Festival Featuring Robyn Presents Club Domo and Appearances by Mastodon and Run The Jewels

Home News Aaron Grech October 20th, 2020 - 5:40 PM

The Adult Swim Festival will not be taking place in-person this year, however fans of the beloved festival and programming block will be in for a special surprise. The event will be hosting a free virtual 2020 Festival featuring a performance by Mastodon and Robyn Presents Club Domo. This entire event will be broadcast for free on November 13 and 14 and will also include virtual panels, exclusive festival merch and meet-and-greets with talent and creators from Adult Swim Programs.

Run The Jewels will also be premiering a special music video premiere for the Cyberpunk 2077 videogame, which is set to be released on November 19. The group were originally confirmed to be a part of the soundtrack last December, with other artists such as Refused, Grimes and A$AP Rocky also attached to the project.

Over 20 other musical performances and live streams have yet to be announced by the event, however talent from the programs Rick and Morty and The Eric Andre Show have been confirmed for this live stream. There will also be a special Toonami Special Edition with hosts Tom and Sarah.

Robyn recently teamed up with Jónsi of the acclaimed experimental rock band Sigur Ros for the new song “Salt Licorice” back in September. Her single “Honey,” the title track from her latest studio album, was recently covered by numerous metal artists for Two Minutes to Late Night. Robyn Presents Club Domo have been a series of live stream DJ sets from CLUB DOMO in Stockholm, Sweden.

Troy Sanders of Mastodon held an interview with mxdwn back in September, where he spoke on the group’s latest compilation album Medium Rarities.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford