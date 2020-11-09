Queens of the Stone Age Announces Live Stream and Fundraiser on 5th Anniversary of Bataclan Terrorist Attack

Home News Aaron Grech November 9th, 2020 - 1:31 PM

The Josh Homme-led Queens of The Stone Age will be hosting a live stream and fundraiser on November 13, in honor of the Bataclan mass shooting and Paris attacks. This stream will feature unseen concert footage, and all proceeds for this event will be donated to those impacted by the attacks. The virtual event will show the band’s 2018 set at Tasmania’s MONA (Museum of Old and New Art) and will air at 12 p.m. EST.

In November of 2015 a group of gunmen took part in a mass shooting and took hostages at an Eagles of Death Metal concert in the Bataclan theatre, where they killed 89 people. This mass shooting followed several coordinated suicide bombing and shooting attacks across Paris, which resulted in the deaths of 137 people, including the attackers.

This event will be streamed on Queens of The Stone Age’s YouTube page, which will be collecting donations in support of two organizations: The Nick Alexander Memorial Trust and Life for Paris. The first charity is named in honor of Nick Alexander, a band merch manager who was killed at Bataclan, which provides instruments and music equipment for disadvantaged communities across the UK. Life for Paris supports victims affected by the Paris tragedy.

“This show was originally to benefit the Children’s Hospital of Hobart, Tasmania, and we’re pleased it has a second chance to do some good,” Homme explained. “2020 is a really messed up year, and people in need need you more than ever. Donate what you can, if you can.”

Homme is a member of Eagles of Death Metal, but he was not present during the attacks in 2015. The performer recently covered Them Crooked Vultures during the Lolla 2020 live stream and performed Queens of The Stone Age’s “Villains of Circumstance” from his bathtub on stream in May.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer