Josh Homme Performs Queens of the Stone Age’s “Villains of Circumstance” from his Bathtub

Ariel King May 9th, 2020 - 8:44 PM

Photo Credit Alyssa Fried

Josh Homme, frontman of Queens of the Stone Age, played “Villains of Circumstance” in an intimate performance while sitting on his bathtub. The video closes in on the tattoos along his fingers and carvings on his acoustic guitar.

Routinely switching between color and black and white, close up shots of dinosaur figurines and Homme’s fingers strumming his guitar are shown on screen. “Villains of Circumstance” comes from the band’s 2017 album Villains.

The video includes a split screen of the same horizontal shot to fit into the vertical format of Instagram. Smoke pours past Homme’s face in vertical shots as he looks into the mirror and strums his guitar.

Homme performs with just himself and an acoustic guitar, drumming with his fingertips before playing the song’s chords. Andreas Neumann shot the video for Homme as part of Hedi Slimane’s ongoing project, Portrait of a Performer.

The video was performed in one take, Homme’s voice ringing through the walls of his bathroom while intensely focuses. Shots include him smoking a cigarette and sitting in deep thought between footage of his bathtub performance. “Villains of Circumstance” takes on a sad and eerie twist as Homme is alone with his guitar, the black and white shots highlighting the emotion he carries through.

Homme is not the only music artist to perform in his bathroom. Phoebe Bridgers had also done so when she performed her song “Kyoto” for Jimmy Kimmel Live as she sat in her bathtub wearing pajamas.

