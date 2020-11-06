Kali Uchis Announces New Spanish Language Album Sin Miedo (del Amor y Ostros Demonios) For November 2020 Release

Home News Maia Anderson November 6th, 2020 - 9:15 PM

Kali Uchis has announced that she will be releasing her second album, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios), Nov. 18. The album will be the singer’s first Spanish language project and will be released via Interscope.

The album will feature the previously released tracks “La Luz,” which features Jhay Cortez, and “Aquí Yo Mando,” which features Rico Nasty, PARTYNEXTDOOR and Jowell & Randy.

Earlier this year, Uchis released TO FEEL ALIVE EP, a collection of demos she made during quarantine. The EP followed 2019’s single, “Solita,” as well as her 2018 debut album, Isolation. The album had 15 songs, featuring artists such as Tyler, the Creator, Jorja Smith, and Gorillaz. She also collaborated on the song “Time”, released in June 2019, with late American rapper Mac Miller, and Free Nationals. The debut of this song marked the first posthumous release by Mac Miller.

Uchis has collaborated with artists such as Gorillaz, Jorja Smith, Juanes, Diplo, Major Lazer, Tyler, The Creator, Daniel Caesar, Bootsy Collins, Snoop Dogg, Kaytranada, Leon Bridges and more. She also headlineed Tropicalia last year and has played Coachella, the Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits and More. In July, she performed at Lollapalooza’s live streamed festival.

In April, the Columbian-American singer released “i want war (BUT I NEED PEACE).” She also released. In February, she collaborated with Thundercat for his music video for “Dragonball Durag,” which also featured Quinta Brunson and HAIM. She also teamed up with Canadian producer Kaytranada for his song “10%,” which also had a music video release earlier this year.