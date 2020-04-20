Kali Uchis Announces New EP To Feel Alive for April 2020 Release

Home News Aaron Grech April 20th, 2020 - 6:16 PM

Pop performer Kali Uchis has announced a new EP titled To Feel Alive, which is set to be released independently on April 24th. This upcoming project will consists of home recordings, and features a sexually explicit album cover showing the singer performing cunnilingus on the Por Vida era of herself in what appears to be a penthouse suite,as a Ferris wheel catches on fire.

“can’t give you my album yet, ‬but i recorded some demos in my room for u. . art is the isolation era of me eating the por vida era of me’s pussy,” Uchis stated on the platform, before tagging the artist Oh de Laval.

Uchis collaborated with Thundercat during the music video for “Dragonball Durag,” which featured a star studded cast including Quinta Brunson and HAIM. She also teamed up with Canadian producer Kaytranada for his song “10%,” which also had a music video release earlier this year.

The performer also released a bilingual track last year titled “Solita.” The song took inspiration from nostalgic 1980s synth pop, reggaeton, R&B and hip hop, all brought together by Uchis’ signature vocals. Her most recent studio album release Isolation came out in 2018, and featured 15 songs from the performer.

“Kali Uchis has spent years establishing herself musically, and her debut album has been worth the wait. She has a sultry sound that borrows from the past while distinctly updating it and is unabashedly feminine without being afraid to showcase her power. Isolation proves that Kali Uchis is the complete package,” mxdwn reviewer Chloe Jordan explained.