Best Coast Writes New Song about Vote-Counting Anxiety

Several states including Nevada, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona and Pennsylvania are still going through ballots for the 2020 presidential election, which are slated to swing either way. Numerous musicians have already sounded off on the notoriously lengthy vote counting process, however Best Coast’s Bethany Consentino has been handling the anxiety in a unique way.

Consentino uploaded a brief clip, where she sings a song dicussing watching NBC and nearly losing her mind due to waiting for the election results. The artist uploaded this clip on Twitter, where she tagged the news outlet.

The year started out as a busy one for Best Coast, who released their most recent studio album Always Tomorrow back in February, which was supported by the singles “Different Light” and “Everything Has Changed.” The album had lyrics inspired by Consentino’s sobriety, which she celebrated in late 2019.

“Best Coast created a strong and personal new album with unusual sounds and even better lyrics. The band will please old fans (by staying true to themselves) and also gain new fans (by adding new elements at the same time) something that only a few bands can accomplish,” mxdwn reviewer Alison Aber explained.

The group has also ventured into other projects, releasing a new reworked version of their song “Boyfriend” with gender inclusive lyrics and the announcement of their Thank You 7″, which featured two recordings from Always Tomorrow. Best Coast also held a show at the NOVO earlier this year in Los Angeles in support of the record.

Back in September the group reacted to the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, who was known as one of the more progressive judges on the court. The group’s Bobb Bruno also started a new group this year called Kidbug, which featured members of Eerie Wanda, Dumb Numbers and Thor Harris.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva