Best Coast Release Girl-Group Inspired New Song “Different Light”

Musical alternative pop duo Best Coast have released a new single titled “Different Light,” which will be featured on their upcoming fourth studio album, Always Tomorrow, which is set to be released on February 21st via Concord Records.

“Different Light,” is an upbeat pop song with catchy electric guitar chords and steady drums that give this song a punk energy, while maintaining a pop feel reminiscent of girl-group era tracks. The band’s lead singer Bethany Cosentino gives a similar energetic performance, as she describes her personal development throughout the years.

The upcoming album is set to be produced by Carlos de la Garza with additional production by Justin Meldal-Johnsen, who has worked with Paramore and M83. Always Tomorrow, was first hinted at back in 2018, when Consentino made a year-end list celebrating her year of sobriety and revealed that Best Coast had made plans to record an album throughout 2019. She debuted the first music video and single for the project titled “Everything Has Changed” last month.

“Always Tomorrow is the story of where I was and where I am now, as well as the struggles I am still learning to identify and figure out,” Consentno explained in a press release. “Some days I wake up and I feel like I’m on top of the world and I forget about everything that’s ever bummed me out, and other days, it all comes flooding back. This album is about leaving the darkness for the light, but still understanding that nothing is ever going to be perfect.

Tour Dates:

2/27 – Palm Springs, CA – The Alibi (w/ Lunch Lady)

2/28 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo*

2/29 – San Francisco, CA – Regency Ballroom* (Noise Pop Festival)

3/2 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom*

3/3 – Vancouver, BC – VENUE *

3/4 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox*

3/6 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall*

3/7 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre*

3/9 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue*

3/10 – Evanston, IL – SPACE*

3/11 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall*

3/13 – Detroit, MI – El Club*

3/14 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre*

3/15 – Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre*

3/16 – Boston, MA – Royale*

3/18 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel*

3/19 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club*

3/20 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer*

3/21 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle*

3/23 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East*

3/24 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West*

3/25 – New Orleans, LA – The Joy Theater*

3/27 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger*

3/28 – Austin, TX – The Mohawk*

3/29 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater*

3/31 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom*

4/1 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park*

4/2 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory (w/ Feels)

*w/ Mannequin Pussy

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna