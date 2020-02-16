Members of Best Coast, Eerie Wanda, Dumb Numbers and Thor Harris Form New Band Kidbug and Announce Self-Titled Debut for May 2020 Release

Home News Peter Mann February 16th, 2020 - 12:43 AM

Indie rock collectives have decided to join forces to form a supergroup, just in time for the romantic festivities over the past Valentine’s Day weekend, called Kidbug. Members of California-based indie rock bands Best Coast and Dumb Numbers along with indie pop group Eerie Wanda’s Dutch-Croatian lead singer/songwriter Marina Tadic and Swans’ Thor Harris have collectively released their inherently ’80s influenced latest lead singles “Lovesick” and “Good Inside”. The latter of the singles “Good Inside” comes complete with a music video, according to Consequence of Sound, “…that cuts together scenes from the 1990 rom-com …Almost starring Rosanna Arquette and Hugo Weaving.” As previously noted in a press release “Kidbug, featuring Marina Tadic (Eerie Wanda), Adam Harding (Dumb Numbers), Bobb Bruno (Best Coast) and Thor Harris (Swans), release their self-titled debut album on May 22 via Joyful Noise Recordings.”

The music video for “Good Inside” embraces its moody ’80s rock sensibilities, dedicating it’s grungy looking video to scenes from the aforementioned film …Almost to convey the song’s overall love story sentiments. The video opens up with the Arquette character’s serendipitous chance meeting with Weaving’s character, when the two share a brief intimate sharing of hands grabbing, at the same time, a food item in a grocery store. The song’s over sentimental lyrics are a true to life love story among the two members of Kidbug Tadic and Harding, respectively. As previously reported in the aforementioned press release, in regards to writing “Good Inside” “Tadic said the song is ‘the most honest love song I’ve ever written because it’s for Adam, the love of my life.’”

It is worth noting that the news of the tentatively 11-track forthcoming Kidbug self-titled debut came on Valentine’s Day Friday, February 14. The aforementioned Consequence of Sound article furthers the other entities of Kidbug and other collaborations on the forthcoming debut where, “Eventually, they brought in Harris and Bruno to fill out the group’s ranks and record Kidbug. But that’s not all; Melvins drummer Dale Crover also stopped in during the sessions to play drums on the effort’s closing track, ‘Dreamy.'” Collectively “…the band has described the writing partnership of Tadic and Harding as ‘a series of long distance, musical love letters’ having been inspired by ‘the honesty and purity of John and Yoko singing love songs to each other.’” Harding and Tadic also attribute their raw honesty behind the genesis of their forthcoming Kidbug self-titled debut saying:

“‘This album is a celebration of love. All of my songs with Dumb Numbers have been about endings, but Kidbug is about beginnings,’ Harding shared. ‘We hope to bring love into the world with this album,’ adds Tadic. ‘We dig love.'”

To listen to “Good Inside” stream below, via YouTube.