Hayden James and Icona Pop Collaborate on High-Energy Dance Track “Right Time”

Hayden James and Icona Pop have teamed up to deliver a high-energy dance track, “Right Time.” The music video was released alongside the new single, featuring Icona Pop dancing as they sing along.

The vocals and the beat in the chorus chop up in a trippy, wavy effect. The rest of the track sounds similar to a modern-take on tropical house, a former electronic music staple. “Right Time” continues its high energy throughout each moment as it moves and blends.

“We hope we can share a little light and positivity and get everyone raving at home,” Icona Pop said in a statement.

The video proves their words, showcasing the Swedish electro-pop duo dancing in the confines of a bare apartment with a stripped mattress as they move between each room in hues of yellow, red and orange. They dance with high energy and no cares, enjoying each other’s company, only ever stepping outside to an isolated alleyway besides the entrance to the apartment.

“Feels good to release this energetic and positive song especially in these crazy times,” James said in a statement.

James is scheduled to play Coachella this October, and “Right Time” has been his first release of 2020. Icona Pop spent the past year touring around the world and released a collaboration with Yves V and Afrojack, “We Got That Cool.”

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna