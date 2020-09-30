Jónsi and Robyn Team Up for New Song “Salt Licorice”

Home News Aaron Grech September 30th, 2020 - 10:56 PM

Jónsi of the influential post-rock outfit Sigur Rós has released a new single “Salt Licorice,” featuring Swedish pop star Robyn. This latest single will be featured on the performer’s upcoming studio album Shiver, which is set to be released on XL Records this Friday, October 2.

“Salt Licorice” is accompanied by a music video directed Jónsi and Rene van Pannevis, which shows the two performers dancing and singing the song across various black and white, purple and red backdrops. The song is a unique mix between abrasive experimental electronica with blaring distorted synths, and erratic synth progressions, that blend in with eclectic beats and Robyn’s signature pop vocals.

“‘Salt Licorice’ is such a cute and perfect pop song,” Robyn stated in a press release. “It makes me want to dance violently and make out at the same time. It was a no-brainer to say yes to singing it with Jónsi. The pretty emails I get with a thousand emojis in them from him is a bonus that came with our collaboration as well!”

This latest single follows “Cannibal” featuring Liz Fraser of the influential post-punk band Cocteau Twins and “Exhale,” Jónsi’s first single release in over a decade. Shiver is set to be the performer’s first full fledged solo album in a decade as well.

Rubyn teamed up with SG Lewis and Channel Tres earlier this year for the single “Impact.” Her song “Honey,” the title track from her latest studio album received a Tin Lizzy-styled cover by Two Minutes to Late Night.