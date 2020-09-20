L7’s Donita Sparks Joins Forces With Lucha VaVoom Dancers in New Video for Energetic Track “Fast and Frightening”

Home News Peter Mann September 20th, 2020 - 5:20 PM

L7 performing at the Granada Theater in Dallas on July 14th 216

The Los Angeles, California-based all-female rock outfit, L7, recently reissued their 1990 sophomore full-length studio album Smell The Magic, featuring the track “Fast and Frightening” for which L7’s lead singer Donita Sparks released a new music video in collaboration with Lucha VaVoom dancers. The energetic and provocative latest music video for “Fast and Frightening” premiered a day before the reissued release of Smell The Magic, which celebrated its 30th anniversary this year.

As previously reported in Rolling Stone, “Featuring newly recorded vocals, the clip shows the singer-guitarist tearing through the Smell the Magic track, backed by the dancers of Lucha VaVoom. Wearing masks in Los Angeles, they shimmy in front of the Hollywood Sign, headbang at the Downtowner Inn and dance in circles at the Griffith Observatory.”

The latest music video for “Fast and Frightening” is a female empowerment call for rebellion, going against the grain of how a lady is properly perceived. The song is fierce and in your face and speaks to the grunge/punk attitude of what L7 presented nearly 30 years prior. Sparks dons all black attire and chews up the scenery with her thrashing guitar playing and aggressive demeanor. In previously recorded footage, the viewer sees the Lucha VaVoom dancers scantly clad dancing in the background of Sparks and it plays into the lyrics of the song. Sparks is often staring and pointing to the dancers as if they were aptly placed to the visual treatment of the music video. To watch the latest music video for “Fast and Frighting” stream below, via YouTube.

The aforementioned Rolling Stone article concludes with what comes included in Smell The Magic 30th anniversary reissue, “Released on SubPop, the reissue features all nine songs, remastered and together on vinyl for the first time. They shared the opening track, “Shove,” last month. The Loser Edition of the reissue will be pressed on clear vinyl with orange, blue and gray. It’s also available as a standard LP, CD and digitally. You can preorder it now.”

As of late, L7 shared a new fan made video, back in May, for the collaborative song “Fake Friends” with equally iconic female rock legend Joan Jett. The song was originally released back in 1983 by Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. As previously reported, here on mxdwn, “The video flips through images of L7 fans at various shows, photos of L7 taken from the crowd, fan-made art of the band, and various tattoos.”

Photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi