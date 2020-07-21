Alice Bag Cancels Burger Boogaloo 2021 Set Following Burger Records Allegations

Home News Aaron Grech July 21st, 2020 - 12:55 PM

Los Angeles punk legend Alice Bag will be dropping out of Burger Boogaloo 2021, following the numerous accusations of sexual misconduct levied against former Burger Records artists and the label’s music scene. This latest announcement follows the label’s rebranding as BRGR Recs, and their massive restructuring plans.

“In light of the information that has recently surfaced about Burger Records and some of their artists and employees, the Alice Bag Band has decided to cancel our planned appearance at Burger Boogaloo,” the group wrote. “We commend the bravery of the survivors who have shared their stories and hope that their voices will be a catalyst for change.”

BRGR Recs announced yesterday that their founders Lee Rickard and Sean Bohrman will be stepping down and moving into a transitional role within the label respectively. They also announced massive new changes to their live events, which includes adding safe spaces for women and minors who attend all-ages shows. They also announced a new all-women imprint BRGRRRL and severed all affiliations with the Burger Records Shop, which which has also changed its name.

Several other artists such as Bikini Kill, Circle Jerks, Plastic Bertrand, Pansy Division, Shannon Shaw, The Rubinoos, Flipper and Bleached are still scheduled for the event, although Brooklyn Vegan reports that Bleached stated that they “can no longer affiliate ourselves with Burger Records,” in light of the allegations.

Alice Bag released a new studio album Sister Dynamite last month, which was supported by its title track, “Breadcrumbs” and “Spark.” The music video for “Spark” featured Dragula Winner and Vander Von Odd.