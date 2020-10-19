Fuzz Releases Fiery Video for New Song “Mirror”

Home News Aaron Grech October 19th, 2020 - 3:25 PM

Fuzz, the LA rock trio which includes prominent musician and vocalist Ty Segall, have released a new music video for “Mirror” from the band’s upcoming studio album III, out on October 23 via In The Red Recordings. This latest visual was directed by Joshua Erkman.

“Mirror” transitions between moments of body horror, with the band’s bassist Chad Ubovich shown looking into a mirror while carrying a flesh-like bag, and performance footage shown under red lighting. The track is charged, nostalgic punk rock, with harsh but anthemic vocals and electrifying guitars that shine during the song’s solos.

“Making the video was an exciting challenge given our current circumstances – how do you shoot a rock n’ roll band performing in a safe, but visually interesting way?” Erkman stated in a press release. “In this case the answer was myself and the cinematographer, Star Rosencrans, dragging the band out to the middle of the desert with just a camera, some optical filters, and the bare minimum amount of lights needed.”

The band were originally set to have their first live shows in five years, however these performances were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Their third record is also their first project since 2015, following up from II, which featured the singles “Rat Race” and Pollinate. Fuzz’s most recent single “Spit” came out last month.

Segall teamed up with Wand’s Cory Hanson earlier this year for the collaborative single “She’s A Beam.” He also released a covers EP Segall Smeagol, covering the works of Harry Nilsson and released Fungus II as Wasted Shirt, alongside Brian Chippendale of Lightning Bolt.