Fuzz Shares New Stop-Motion Video for Visceral New Song “Spit”

Fuzz have released “Spit,” alongside an accompanying music video. The new track comes as the second single off their upcoming album III, due for release on October 23 via In The Red. The stop motion music video was created by the band’s guitarist and vocalist, Charles Moothard.

“I started doing stop motion as a quarantine experiment,” Moothart said in a press statement. “I wanted to make an experimental animation that I could try to make sound design for, and I ended up just making a Fuzz video. It was an extremely fun project to take on in this time. It was especially fun to open up for feedback and ask for direction so that I had to challenge myself to complete something that felt cohesive. I was honored when it became more clear that I had actually created something that the band wanted to stand behind from an aesthetic standpoint.”

The video features wire-made figures walking around their colorfully drawn house, with lighting changes alternating between yellow and blue hues. A man sits alone as a dog-like figure passes him various cutouts to try on as faces while wire flowers grow from his front lawn. Items in the wire man’s house begin to disappear, jumping inside of a painting he has on his wall. He soon joins his belongings, the new dimension lending to a feeling of edge.

The track begins with strong guitar riffs overlaying a soft bass line and quiet drums. “The vocals weave through the guitar riffs, each band member harmonizing the lyrics. The guitar riffs lend a ’90s alternative sound to the track, the lyrics saying, “I sold my coats/Ten years old.” Each line of the lyrics alternates between being clearly spoken and being filled with mumbled words, adding to the swerving sound of the track.

“‘Spit’ was written early in the process of working on III,” Moothart said in a press statement. “When Ty and I first started working on this song, we didn’t know if it was even going to be a Fuzz song or not. We wanted to make a song that felt straight forward, but had a subtle tweak that over time gets more obvious. The verse riff almost feels like you’re falling asleep at the wheel then the chorus opens up with a melodic, but sharp riff that adds to the punch-drunk feeling of the verse.”

Fuzz were initially supposed to perform at the Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles this past June, however the show was unable to occur due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In January, the band are planning to perform at the Great American Music Hall in their hometown of San Francisco. The band’s last album, II, had been released in 2015, and had followed Fuzz’s self-titled debut in 2013.