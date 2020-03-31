Ty Segall Covers “Coconut,” “Got to Get Up” and More on New Henry Nilsson Covers EP Segall Smeagol

Home News Drew Feinerman March 31st, 2020 - 5:39 PM

California based singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Ty Segall just released Segall Smeagol, a cover album of six Harry Nilsson songs. This is the 12th solo album that Segall has released, and the most recent since the release of First Taste in August of last year.

The songs included on the album are “Coconut,” “Gotta Get Up,” “Drive Along,” Early in the Morning,” The Moonbeam Song,” and “Jump into the Fire.” The entire album is available for streaming on Bandcamp.

This is the second album Segall has released this year; Segall collaborated with Brian Chippendale of the noise rock duo Lightning Bolt under the name Wasted Shirt, and released Fungus II on February 28th of this year.

Segall was supposed to headline Psycho Las Vegas in August of this year, as well as embark on his own summer tour, but because of the cancellation of mass gatherings, including all concerts and festivals, due to coronavirus, the festival and tour will most likely have to be rescheduled. It is thus no surprise that Segall decided to release a slew of new music, considering that his ability to perform live will be put on hold for the time being. Segall will also be touring in the fall of this year, which has a better chance of remained planned as scheduled.

Check out the cover art, and listen to Ty Segall’s Segall Smeagol below:

<a href="http://tysegall.bandcamp.com/album/segall-smeagol">Segall Smeagol by Ty Segall</a>

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna