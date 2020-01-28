FUZZ (Featuring Ty Segall) Announces First Shows in 5 Years with Summer 2020 Tour Dates

Home News Aaron Grech January 28th, 2020 - 12:25 PM

The San Francisco-based rock band Fuzz have announced their first shows in half a decade, which will see prominent singer-songwriter Ty Segall reunite with his bandmates Charles Moothart and Chad Ubovich. Some of these stops include three nights at Los Angeles’s Teragram Ballroom, along with individual stops at venues such as Chicago’s Thalia Hall, New York’s Bowery Ballroom and Music Hall of Williamsburg.

This three-piece outfit have debuted two studio albums, with their self-titled release debuting back in 2013, and their more heavy metal tinged II dropping in 2015. Moothart and Segall originally formed the group, as Moothart was a touring member and guitarist for the Ty Segall backing band, and later ebcame the drummer of Segall’s current touring group The Freedom Band.

Regarding their sophomore album Ubovich stated in an interview with La Weekly: “We all kind of did something we’ve never done before, which was write together as a band. That was a first for all of us. Usually in our respective projects it’s all about writing on our own, and that process. This time we tried something definitely new.”

Segall has been actively engaged in his own solo career and some side projects, as he recently teamed up with Brian Chippendale of Lightning Blot for the collaborative project Wasted Shirt. The duo will release their debut album titled Fungus II next month, which was preceded by their debut single titled “Double The Dream.” Segall also released his album titled First Taste during the summer of last year.

Tour Dates:

5/27 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

5/29 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater

5/30 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

5/31 – Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre

6/2 – Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s

6/3 – Santa Cruz, CA – Felton Music Hall

6/5 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom

6/6 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom

6/7 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom

6/18 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

6/19 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom

6/20 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

6/21 – Montreal, QC – La Tulipe

6/22 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

6/24 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

6/25 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

6/26 – Baltimore, MD – OttoBar

6/27 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

6/28 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Small’s Theater