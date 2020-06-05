Ty Segall And Wand’s Cory Hanson Collaborate on Psychedelic New Track “She’s a Beam”

Home News Jesse Raymer June 5th, 2020 - 4:48 PM

Indie rockers Ty Segall and Cory Hanson have teamed up on a new track. The track, titled “She’s a Beam,” is a psychedelic, fuzzy fever dream of instrumentation and sonic flare. The release of this track is in association with Bandcamp’s latest artists’ initiative, which waives its revenue share. Additionally, “She’s a Beam” is also one of the exclusive releases Bandcamp is releasing in solidarity with racial justice.

“She’s a Beam” opens with soft, fluttering guitars that are reminiscent of the golden years in ’70s psychedelic rock. Segall and Hanson’s voices come into the track, with reverbed harmonies that compliment the instrumentation. The song continues to build, with vocables that lead to a groovy breakdown towards the middle of the song.

<a href="http://tysegall-coryhanson.bandcamp.com/album/shes-a-beam">She’s a Beam by Ty Segall & Cory Hanson</a> The guitars move from fuzzy and soft to jangly and rapid. The tonal shift is accompanied by more aggressive playing, as electronic guitars move in and sweep up the song. “She’s a Beam” plays to Segall and Hanson’s strengths, as their separate musical stylings come together very well.

Segall and Hanson are frequent collaborators and friends, both finding success on the West Coast indie rock scene. Most recently, Segall began his latest project, Wasted Shirt with Lightning Bolt’s drummer Brian Chippendale. Wasted Shirt released their debut record Fungus II back in March. Hanson is known for his work with the indie rock outfit Wand, which released their EP Perfume back in 2018.

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna