Fuzz Announces First New Album in Five Years III for October 2020 Release and Shares New Song “Returning”

After half of a decade Fuzz has announced that they will be releasing an album. To celebrate the news the band has also released a single to go along with the announcement titled “Returning.” The title is fitting since this is album III is a follow up of their album II.

Their album II was released in 2015, from the press release NPR was quoted commenting on the album saying, “an impressive double album made for headbanging and the cultivation of bad vibes.” According to the press release while recording their new album the band, with the help of Steve Albini, wanted to keep the sound of their live performances, so the use of overdubs were kept to a minimum because the focus on the album was natural sounds.



After the release of the bands album II in 2015, band member Ty Segall did some solo work and released an album on his own and released the album, Emotional Mugger, in early 2016.

In January of this year, before the Pandemic had been deemed wide-spread in America, Fuzz announced that they would be performing dates throughout the summer. Ty Segall would be reuniting with his bandmates to do these shows after he has spent time focusing on his solo career.

One of the shows that was meant to be performed before Governor Newsom ruled it unsafe to gather in large groups was to be at the Teragram Ballroom. The venue has been host to many smaller name bands over the years and was a highly anticipated show.

Fuzz’s new album will be released October 23 and there are tour dates to be expected for this coming winter that hopefully coronavirus will not prevent from happening.

III Tracklist

1. Returning

2. Nothing People

3. Spit

4. Time Collapse

5. Mirror

6. Close Your Eyes

7. Blind to Vines

8. End Returning