GWAR Announces Scumdogs of the Universe 30th Anniversary Box Set for August 2020 Release

Home News Aaron Grech May 4th, 2020 - 8:30 PM

GWAR may be self-isolating during the quarantine according to a recent interview held by CNN, however the band is keeping their rampage going with a new box set release, set for this summer. This upcoming set is a 30th anniversary release of their classic 1990 album Scumdogs of the Universe, which will come out on August 7th, with pre-orders available here.

Scumdogs of the Universe is the band’s sophomore album, but it also serves as their first release on Metal Blade Records, and best-selling album to date. The band’s iconic and grotesque satire is at the forefront of this release, with a plethora of legendary tracks such as “Slaughterama,” “Death Pod,” and the fan favorite, but relatively tame (for GWAR) “Sick of You.”

This new release features the album remixed and remastered onto a 180g white and red Opaque vinyl, and is accompanied by a demo cassette, a 48 page book of classic photos and gig posters, a GWAR illustrated vinyl slipmat., a death certificate and digital download of the album and collectible reproduction of an all access pass.

GWAR originally formed in 1984, and was fronted by the late Dave Brockie prior to his death in 2014. The band’s extreme humor, which blended a high concept horror science fiction theme with violent, sexual, scatological and social humor instantly made the band unique, on top of their crossover thrash metal sound.

The surviving member of GWAR made a cameo appearance during a music video for the Frank Iero & The Future Violents track “Medicine Square Garden.”

Scumdogs of The Universe 30th Anniversary tracklist:

Side A

1. Salamanizer

2. Maggots

3. Sick of You

4. Vlad the Impaler

Side B

5. Slaughterama

6. King Queen

Side C

7. Horror of Yig

8. Love Surgery

9. Sexecutioner

Side D

10. Years Without Light

11. Black n Huge

12. Death Pod

13. Cool Place To Park

Demo Cassette Tracklisting:

1. Vlad the Impaler

2. Black & Huge

3. Years w/o

4. Sexy Song

5. Death Pod

6. Cardinal Syn

7. Cool Place to Park

8. Jellyfish (King Queen)

9. Bring Me The Child

10. Slave Song

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna