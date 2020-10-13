Nels Cline, Sean Lennon, Corey Glover of Living Colour and More to Play Free Hudson Valley Votes 2020 Live Stream

Home News Tristan Kinnett October 13th, 2020 - 6:05 PM

The lineup and details for the third Hudson Valley Votes festival have been announced. It will be held virtually this year, live streamed on YouTube starting at 8 PM EST on Saturday, October 17.

Hudson Valley Votes features Hudson Valley musicians, speakers and political candidates in an event intended to encourage voting and raise money for progressive causes. Performing musicians this year include Nels Cline, Sean Lennon, Corey Glover of Living Colour, Jack DeJohnette, Norah Jones, John Medeski, Natalie Merchant and more.

Appearances will also be made by Fred Armisen, Reggie Earls, Melissa Auf Der Maur of Hole, Amanda Seyfried, Bobby Tisdale and some others. Some of the New York political candidates present include Representative Antonio Delgato, Senator Jen Metzger, and senate candidates Michelle Hinchey and Karen Smythe.

Natalie Merchant gave a quote for Hudson Valley Votes’ website, “There has never been a time in the history of this country when it was more important to vote. With a sitting President who does not believe in global climate change, we need to vote like our lives depend on it…because they do.”

The stream will be free to watch, but spectators will be prompted to donate to ActBlue and Common Cause New York. Election Day is November 3, but more information on how to vote early is available.

Nels Cline, a famous guitarist, has been working on a lot of music this year. He mostly sticks to collaborations, typically jazz or improvisational. This year’s efforts include an atmospheric jazz album with William Parker and Thollem as well as a more experimental release with Huntsville, Darin Gray, Yuka Honda and Glenn Kotche. He also plays with a lot of different groups, most popularly as the lead guitarist for Wilco since 2004. His first solo album in four years, Share the Wealth, is slated for November 13, 2020 release.

Sean Lennon has made several solo records, and been an important part of Cibo Matto and The Ghost of a Saber Tooth Tiger, and recently teamed up with Les Claypool of Primus to release two records as The Claypool Lennon Delirium. This year, an archival 1997 album from Wylde Ratttz, a garage rock band comprised of Mark Arm of Mudhoney, Thurston Moore of Sonic Youth, Lennon and some others finally saw the light of day. In August, Wylde Ratttz released a cover of The Stooges’ “Fun House.”

Corey Glover got Charlie Benante of Anthrax and members of Butcher Babies and Suicidal Tendencies to record a version of Living Colour’s “Funny Vibe” in May. Living Colour also released a live rendition of their 1990 song “This Is The Life” with a video featuring protest footage against police brutality in June.

Norah Jones released a vocal jazz album in June called Pick Me Up Off the Floor and shared a video for one of the songs, “To Live.” She also appeared as a guest in Jeff Tweedy of Wilco’s video for “Gwendolyn” last week.





Photo credit: Alyssa Fried