Jon Hamm, Fred Armisen, Courtney Barnett, Jeff Garlin, Norah Jones and More Blend Into Jeff Tweedy’s Face in Star-Studded New Video for “Gwendolyn”

Aaron Grech October 6th, 2020 - 11:42 AM

Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy has released another new track from his forthcoming studio album Love Is The King called “Gwendolyn,” which is accompanied by a new star-studded music video. This latest visual was directed by James Fleischel, while Tweedy performed the song alongside his son Spencer.

The guests in this video appear in this order: Fred Armisen, Courtney Barnett, Elvis Costello, Jeff Garlin, Tavi Gevinson, Jon Hamm, Robyn Hitchcock, John Hodgman, Yuka C Honda, Abbi Jacobson, Norah Jones, Gaelynn Lea, Scott McCaughey, Seth Meyers, Nnamdï, Nick Offerman, Molly Sarlé, Alexandra Sauser-Monnig, Jay Som, Alex Winter, Sammy Tweedy, Spencer Tweedy and Jeff Tweedy.

This video opens up with a shot of Tweedy wearing a face mask, but after its taken off it shows the faces of the celebrity guests underneath, as they lip sync alongside the new song. “Gwendolyn” is an upbeat folk song, with jangly guitar chords, some catchy electric guitar riffs and steady tempos, as Tweedy sings in a melancholic manner about isolation and homesickness.

Love Is The King will be out digitally on October 23, with a physical release scheduled for January 15, 2021. The album’s title track and a song called “Guess Again” served as the first two singles for the upcoming project.

Tweedy helped create the soundtrack for a new Gregory Crewdson video called An Eclipse of Moths, which made its debut at the Gagosian in Los Angeles. The performer and his family recently covered the likes of My Bloody Valentine, Link Wray and Neil Young during a live stream appearance.

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried