Sean Ono Lennon Performs John Lennon’s “Isolation” on Colbert in Honor of Late Father’s 80th Birthday

Sean Ono Lennon, youngest son of the legendary late John Lennon and Yoko Ono, commemorated his father this past Thursday September 8, on Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show, by performing his rendition of Lennon’s 1970 track “Isolation,” featured on Lennon’s debut solo outing, John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band. As previously reported in Rolling Stone, “Sean Lennon marked what would’ve been his father John Lennon’s 80th birthday with a cover of ‘Isolation’ for The Late Show’s #PlayAtHome music series.” The highly revered former The Beatles-member John Lennon, born October 9, 1940, shares a birthday with his son Sean, born October 9, 1975, brought into the world on his father’s 35th birthday.

In the current uncertain times amidst the coronavirus and adapting to modern life, Sean aptly performs “Isolation” with the track’s heavy theme of vulnerability that rings true for many people’s current situation. Sean is steadfast in delivering a rendition that is faithful to his father’s original tune. Performing in front of a red wall, presumably in a home recording studio setting, Sean plays guitar and belts out his father’s lyrics with an uncanny vocal timbre similar to his father’s. Assisted by additional drums and bass accompaniment, Sean delivers a passionately earnest performance. To listen to Sean Ono Lennon performing “Isolation” stream below, via YouTube.

This is not the first time the iconic John Lennon’s “Isolation” has been covered. In fact, earlier this year in May, New York-based musician and founding member/guitarist of the alternative rock band Sonic Youth, Lee Ranaldo shared his edgy, somber cover of Lennon’s “Isolation.” As of late, Sean Ono Lennon was a featured guest alongside his Atlanta, Georgia-based longtime girlfriend, singer-songwriter/ model and music video director, Kemp Muhl on AngelHeaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan & T. Rex. As previously reported, here on mxdwn, “Interestingly enough, AngelHeaded Hipster also features both of John Lennon’s sons. Alongside partner Kemp Muhl, Sean Lennon infuses the Oasis-esque “Mambo Sun” with feel-good tropical vibes.”

In other John Lennon news, convicted killer Mark David Chapman has been denied parole for the 11th time. As previously reported, here on mxdwn, “Convicted murderer Mark David Chapman has been denied parole for the 11th time, after the parole board determined that Chapman’s release was ‘incompatible with the welfare and safety of society.’ The board also expressed concern that his release may provoke vigilante justice ‘out of anger and or revenge’ for his 1980 killing of singer-songwriter and Beatles founder John Lennon.”