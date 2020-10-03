Dirk Verbeuren of Megadeth and Mitch Harris of Napalm Death’s Project Brave the Cold Announces New Album Scarcity for October 2020

Home News Alex Limbert October 3rd, 2020 - 5:40 PM

A project titled Brave the Cold made up of Napalm Death’s Mitch Harris on vocals, guitar and bass and Megadeth’s Dirk Verbeuren on drums released a new song and accompanying debut video titled “Hallmark of Tyranny” which will be on their upcoming debut album Scarcity expected to be out on Oct. 2 in digital format on Mission Two Entertainment records. According to a press release, “the track is an attack on overreaching governments – highlighting financial superpowers, forced vaccines, targeted false flag operations and frequency harnessing of the masses to achieve a one-world government.”

Harris states:

“Although it may sound doom and gloom, it’s meant for a positive outcome from creative efforts inspiring change. Inspiration through art is essential in our world, with our need for social interaction, adaptation, individualism and personal transformation. If Brave the Cold doesn’t get your attention, what will? It’s time to wake the fuck up!”

The video is a powerful animation depicting government and business leaders taking advantage of people throughout society. It depicts leaders stuffing their mouths with food, money and pills while employees put on masks that make them appear happy even though they appear to be suffering. It depicts leaders advertising vaccines and people living in boxes glued to their cell phones. It shows people fighting against eachother, becoming soldiers and dying while government and business leaders profit.

Brave the Cold formed in 2018 and their debut album Scarcity is an eleven-track collection of heavy metal songs produced by Logan Mader, who is also associated with acts Once Human, Soulfly, Machine Head, Medication, Roadrunner United and Stereo Black.

According to Blabbermouth, Harris states, “Mission Two Entertainment progressed to their next phase in the music world and they have been the most inspiring team I’ve ever worked with. They truly believe with heart and soul to push this to the highest level possible as we forge ahead in our forever altered civilization.”

You can pre-order Brave the Cold’s Scarcity and related merch such as t-shirts, long sleeves and zip-up hoodies here. Scarcity will be available on CD and on vinyl in three limited-edition colors: Clear with Silver and Blue Jay Splatters, Highlighter Yellow with Black Splatters and Milky Clear and on CD with both formats available on Dec. 11.

Scarcity Track List:

Side A:

1. Blind Eye

2. Hallmark of Tyranny

3. Monotheist

4. Retrograde

5. Apparatus

6. Dead Feed

Side B:

1. Upheaval

2. Refuge

3. Necromatrix

4. Shallow Depth

5. Shame & Ridicule

Photo Credit: Marv Watson