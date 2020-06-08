Converge Singer Jacob Bannon Says He Formed a New Band and Recorded an Album with Napalm Death’s Shane Embury and Members of Megadeth and Nasum

Home News Aaron Grech June 8th, 2020 - 10:17 PM

Converge frontman Jacob Bannon recently announced that he has formed a new supergroup alongside the likes of Shane Embury of Napalm Death, Dirk Verbeuren of Megadeth and Jesper Liveröd of Nasum. While the band project does not have a name yet, Bannon states that the group recorded a 12-song album, during his recent appearance on Mosh Talks With Beez on Knotfest.com.

“I wrote a album with Shane Embury from Napalm Death, Dirk from Megadeth who also used to play drums in Soilwork and Jesper from Nasum,” Bannon explained. “And we recorded a 12-song album and we’re really excited about it. And we’re gonna get that out to the world, I don’t know, hopefully in the next few months, we’ll see what happens…”

He also revealed some details on Converge’s expansive Blood Moon project, which his bandmate Stephen Brodsky discussed at the beginning of the year. He explained that the group are still working on the album during the pandemic to the best of their ability, and that the project is evolving alongside them.

“All I can really say is that we’re making some really powerful sounds together and we’re doing stuff that I don’t think that any of us independently have ever really done before,” Bannon explained. “So what Blood Moon is evolving into with the seven of us is, I don’t know, something very powerful. It’s something really special. Right now all of us are working on it.”

Bannon has been pretty prolific this year, and released Ubra Vitae’s debut studio album last month, which was supported by the single “Mantra of Madness.” Umbra Vitae is another one of his supergroups, which contains Sean Martin formerly of Hatebreed and currently in Wear Your Wounds, Mike McKenzie of The Red Chord and Wear Your Wounds, Jon Rice of Uncle Acid and formerly of Job for a Cowboy and Greg Weeks of the Red Chord.

Wear Your Wounds released Rust on the Gates of Heaven last year. Embury recently announced that he will be working on a new dark ambient album titled Dark Sky Burial. Napalm Death released a 7″ titled Logic Ravaged By Brute Force back in February.