Ozzy Osbourne Announces 40th Anniversary Expanded Digital Reissue of Debut Solo Album Blizzard of Ozz for September 2020 Release

Tristan Kinnett September 15th, 2020 - 10:01 PM

Ozzy Osbourne is celebrating the 40th anniversary of his debut solo album Blizzard of Ozz with an expanded digital reissue out this Friday, September 18. It’s being put out on Sony/Legacy and will include seven never-heard-before live tracks.

Blizzard of Ozz came out ten years after Black Sabbath’s 1970 debut, in between Heaven and Hell and Mob Rules. It’s best known for its 5x platinum certified hit single, “Crazy Train” as well as follow-up single, “Mr. Crowley.” Its success solidified Ozzy Osbourne as a household name beyond Black Sabbath.

Two longform videos will also be released digitally. Live & Loud is a home video originally released in 1993 that compiled clips from several shows. Live at Budokan was originally released in 2002 following his 2002 world tour and features star backing performances by Zakk Wylde (guitar), Robert Trujillo (bass), Mike Bordin (drums) and John Sinclair (keyboards).

Ozzy has had a busy year, starting with the release of his first solo album in ten years, Ordinary Man. It featured Elton John on the ballad-style title track and Post Malone on the crossover thrash track, “It’s a Raid.” The album also included the Post Malone song that Ozzy and Travis Scott featured on, “Take What You Want.”

The Black Sabbath frontman was officially diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease early in the year and had to cancel his 2020 tour dates ahead of the coronavirus threat due to health concerns. However, he was already hoping to work on another new album instead starting in February. In July, it was official that he was recovering and working on the new project.

There’s also an Ozzy biopic (called Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne) that debuted via A&E Network on September 7. It’s a two-hour documentary that covers his life from childhood up to his diagnosis with Parkinson’s. His wife Sharon Osbourne promised it would be “a lot more real” than other recent biopics, Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) and Rocketman (2019), as she proceeded to call Bohemian Rhapsody a “Hallmark rock movie.”





40th anniversary edition of Blizzard of Ozz track list:

I Don’t Know Crazy Train Goodbye to Romance Dee Suicide Solution Mr. Crowley No Bone Movies Revelation (Mother Earth) Steal Away (The Night) You Looking at Me, Looking at You (current bonus track – originally the b-side to “Crazy Train”) Goodbye to Romance [2010 Guitar & Vocal Mix] (current bonus track) RR [Outtake from “Blizzard Of Ozz” Sessions] (current bonus track)

New bonus tracks (never before available):

13. I Don’t Know – from Ozzy Live

14. Crazy Train – from Ozzy Live

15. Mr. Crowley – from Ozzy Live

16. Revelation (Mother Earth) – from Ozzy Live

17. Steal Away (The Night) – from Ozzy Live

18. Suicide Solution – from Ozzy Live

19. You Said It All (live) – from Mr Crowley EP

Live & Loud DVD track list:

I Don’t Want To Change The World Desire Mr. Crowley I Don’t Know Road To Nowhere Flying High Again Paranoid Suicide Solution Goodbye To Romance Shot In The Dark No More Tears Miracle Man War Pigs Bark At The Moon Mama, I’m Coming Home Crazy Train Black Sabbath Changes

Live at Budokan DVD track list:

I Don’t Know That I Never Had Believer Junkie Mr. Crowley Gets Me Through Suicide Solution (Osbourne, Rhoads, Daisley) No More Tears I Don’t Want to Change the World Road to Nowhere Crazy Train Mama, I’m Coming Home

Encores: “Bark at the Moon” and “Paranoid”