Ozzy Osbourne Has Been Diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease

Home News Aaron Grech January 21st, 2020 - 9:24 AM

Heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne has been diagnosed with a “mild form” of Parkinson’s disease known as PRKN-2, which was revealed during an interview with Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts. The performer was diagnosed with the condition last year, after he fell in his home.

“I did my last show New Year’s Eve at the Forum. Then I had a bad fall,” he explained. “I had to have surgery on my neck, which screwed all my nerves.” He later added “I feel better now that I’ve owned up to the fact that I have Parkinson’s. I ain’t gonna go anywhere yet.”

The fall, along with a bout of pneumonia, caused Osbourne to cancel all of his remaining 2019 tour dates, which were set to be a part of his No More Tours 2 Tours. He has rescheduled the tour to take place this summer, where he will be accompanied by industrial metal legend Marilyn Manson.

Last year Osbourne made a brief return to the stage alongside hip hop artist Post Malone, who collaborated with the heavy metal legend for the song “Take What You Want.” This track became Osbourne’s first top ten hit on the Billboard charts in over three decades.

Osbourne will be releasing his first new solo album in a decade titled Ordinary Man, which was produced by Andrew Watt, a producer who is best known for working with Post Malone. This upcoming album features the likes of rock legend Elton John, Guns N Roses members Slash and Duff McKagan and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.