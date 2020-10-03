Ascension Of The Watchers Release Animated New Music Video for “The End Is Always The Beginning”

Home News Alex Limbert October 3rd, 2020 - 5:38 PM

Industrial gothic rock outfit Ascension Of The Watchers released an animated video for “The End is Always the Beginning” from the band’s upcoming full-length album Apocrypha set to be released on Oct. 9th on Dissonance Productions. The trio is made up of vocalist and guitarist Burton C. Bell, keyboardist John Bechdel and drummer Jayce Lewis.

Regarding the new song and video, Bell explains:

Now, more than ever, my words are a true reflection of my mind. ‘The End Is Always The Beginning’ is a true statement, in every aspect of life, it all depends on the individual perspective. The video was created by Victor Hugo-Borges and is another surreal snippet into Ascension Of The Watchers. The meaning is unique for every listener and viewer. There is no incorrect analysis. Take what you will from it. For me, this is the beginning of a whole new chapter, and this song validates my personal strength to truly understand what it means to move forward.

The video begins with two characters laying in bed. A monster with a snake in its mouth appears in the mirror. The snake starts blowing on the couple laying in bed, something green comes out of the couple and they go back to sleep. The snake goes back into the monster’s mouth and the monster disappears from the mirror.

The scene changes to a child in a colorful room. The child gets out of bed and draws a baby on the wall under what appears to be the child’s parents next to the monster that was in the mirror. A skeleton with hair comes into the room crying and starts to eat cookies out of a cookie jar.

The scene changes again with a woman skeleton like figure putting on lipstick looking into a mirror. The woman is on fire so the child splashes water onto the woman and puts the fire out. The child sits down at the table to eat a meal with the skeleton couple. While at the dinner table, the woman puts an apple into her eye and the man is working on an apple computer. The child then has a daydream about becoming like the skeletons.

Next, the child goes out and plants what looks like an ice cube. A snowman grows from the ground. It starts to snow and the boy slides down a hill to find the monster sick and the snake dead. The monster dies, but it looks like the monster was a marionette being controlled by an ugly green creature. The boy splits his flesh in half and a skeleton boy appears. Another dinner scene reappears and the skeleton family all put apples into their eyes and the video ends.

It appears as if the moral of the story is to focus less on technology and focus more on family, which is a pretty important message in today’s mobile tech focused world.

In other recent news, Bell distanced himself from Fear Factory stating “Well, we finished and delivered a new Fear Factory record in 2017 — mixed, mastered, artwork and everything. Now, we’ll see what Nuclear Blast releases. I have no idea. My focus is Ascension Of The Watchers.”