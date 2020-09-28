Burton C. Bell Quits Fear Factory

Home News Aaron Grech September 28th, 2020 - 5:54 PM

Burton C. Bell has quit his role as the lead vocalist of Fear Factory, following several years of legal disputes between two former band members that have since been resolved. This announcement comes less than two week after Fear Factory guitarist Dino Cazres announced that he received the rights to the band’s name, however Cazares nor Bell have publicly revealed how that specific legal proceeding went.

“So, it is after considerable, contemplative soul searching that I have come to the realization that I cannot align myself with someone whom I do not trust, nor respect,” Bell wrote in a statement on his website. “Therefore, I am announcing to my fans my departure from Fear Factory, to focus all my energy and attention toward the continuing success for Ascension of The Watchers, and all my future endeavors.”

While Bell has departed from the group, Cazares previously stated that he recorded his vocal parts back in 2017, adding that he will be featured on the upcoming project. Cazares recently launched a GoFundMe to finish the live drums, mixing and mastering for the upcoming album. Bell previously announced that he was not involved with the GoFundMe campaign.

Cazares first spoke about a new Fear Factory album after the lawsuit with the previous band members were resolved, but has stated that he is in massive debt as a result of these legal actions, alongside a divorce. In his statement Bell promoted his most recent musical endeavor Ascensions of The Watchers, which will be releasing Apocrypha in October.

Check out Bell’s full statement below:

“IN MY OWN WORDS

I consider myself a private person, preferring to keep my personal business to myself and trusted loved ones. I make my public statements with thoughtful intent, never deviating from the truth, in spite of the consistent series of dishonest representations and unfounded accusations from past and present band members; a toxic drama I choose to not be part of.

The past several years have been profoundly agonizing, with these members bleeding my passion with depraved deceit. As a direct consequence of their greed, these three have dragged me through the unjust, judicial system, resulting in the legal attrition that has financially crippled me.

In the end, these three members have taken possession of my principal livelihood. However, they will never take my 30-year legacy as the beating heart of the machine. A legacy that no other member, past or present, can ever claim.

So, it is after considerable, contemplative soul searching that I have come to the realization that I cannot align myself with someone whom I do not trust, nor respect. Therefore, I am announcing to my fans my departure from Fear Factory, to focus all my energy and attention toward the continuing success for Ascension of The Watchers, and all my future endeavors.

I am very proud of the Ascension of The Watchers’ latest album, APOCRYPHA. The writing and recording process for APOCRYPHA has been a truly cathartic and artistic journey of exploration and growth for me. Reigniting my passions for my writing, allowing my music to flourish, enabling my soul to soar, saving me from the real hell that engulfed a significant part of my daily life. Collaborating with talented, kindred spirits has truly created an inspirational environment of support and mutual respect, a spirit I have missed for a very long time.

I would like to thank all of my fans for their continued support throughout my career. I am very proud of my achievements, but, it is time for me to move forward. Now I look to the future with open eyes, open mind and open heart, as my artistic path strives for even greater success in music, writing and my art. It’s true, “the end is always the beginning”. The soul is free from the machine.”