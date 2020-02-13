Billie Eilish Releases New James Bond Theme Song “No Time To Die”

Home News Ashwin Chary February 13th, 2020 - 5:05 PM

Five-time Grammy Award winning singer and song writer, Billie Eilish, just dropped her new song “No Time To Die.” The newly released single will be featured as the theme song in the new James Bond movie, No Time to Die.

With a dark tone and ominous vibe, “No Time To Die” clearly has the sound of Eilish. She sings with her usual mysterious tone, adding a suspenseful feeling to the song.

As the song progresses, an orchestral sound is accompanying her falsetto voice. A faint beat is heard as the violins enter the song.

As the song reaches the end, the orchestra is back at full speed, and Eilish is singing at full power. The instruments stop and her voice fades out.

To date, Eilish is the youngest person to ever be featured on the score for a James Bond theme song. The song was written by Eilish and her brother, Finneas O’Connell.

“It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way,” Eilish said. “To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor. James Bond is the coolest film franchise to ever exist, I’m still in shock.”

Earlier last month, Eilish took home four Grammy Awards, for the categories of Best New Artist, Song of the Year, Album of the Year and Record of the Year, at the 2020 Grammy Awards. A few days before the Grammys, Eilish made her directorial debut with the video for her song, “everything i wanted,” featuring her brother, O’Connell.

Eilish is set to kick off her WHERE DO WE GO? North American tour on Mar. 9, in Miami, FL, at the AmericanAirlines Arena. The tour will conclude on Apr. 11, in Vancouver, BC, at the Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena.