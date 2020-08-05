Robyn Jumps on SG Lewis’s New Song “Impact” Featuring Channel Tres

Home News Ariel King August 5th, 2020 - 10:07 PM

SG Lewis has been joined by Robyn and Channel Tres for his newest song, “Impact.” Lending club beats and transcending vocals, each artist puts forth an enthralling sound to create the new track.

Robyn’s high vocals contrast smoothly with Channel Tres deep voice, “Impact” her electric tone striking through listeners and lifting them up. She rings over the synths and electronic beats, rising over the bass line and inviting listeners to join her. Robyn had written the chorus for the track, joining SG Lewis after Channel Tres had already recorded his piece of the track. She chases Channel Tres, singing how “I’m going to make that time for you, baby/ Want to get to know you.” She repeats “That’s enough for now” in a swirling tone, only drawing listeners in deeper.

“Sam made this instant thing, it’s a special skill to make a song that hits you right away the way ‘Impact’ does,” Robyn said in a statement. “the track just gave me the feels and it wasn’t hard to write a chorus to it, especially with Channels’ vocals on there already. Channel Tres came on tour with us last year so I know how strong he is on stage and hopefully some time in the future we will get to be on stage together, with Sam, performing this song.”

SG Lewis’ production helps to highlight both Robyn and Channel Tres’ lyrics, the beat drawing listeners in with its pumping synths. He matches the synths to Channel Tres’ octave as he sings while keeping them at a higher pitch than Robyn’s to create a mesmerizing sound.

“The chemistry between Channel and Robyn is so powerful, and creates something so unique,” SG Lewis said in a press statement. “Channel is an artist I believe will go on to create a musical legacy as important as the one Robyn has already created, and to have the two of them on this record together is insane. Working with my good friend TEED again on the production is amazing, as he is truly a production hero of mine. I hope it provides some release and euphoria in a time where it’s hard to come by.”

Channel Tres’ hypnotizing voice creates his own bass, repeating “I put my guard up on you/ I know you can’t resist.” He contrasts Robyn both in sound and lyric, the two meshing into flowing tones and inducing a trance-like state.

“‘Impact’ is about someone can come into your life and completely change you either for better or worse,” Channel Tres said in a press statement. “In this instance it was for the better and I’m going through the emotions of denying something that’s obviously good for me but the hurt I’ve been through in my past causes me to put up defense mechanisms. While I’m putting up the defenses, the person trying to love me pursues me consistently and this impacts my life in so many ways.”

SG Lewis recently helped to produce Dua Lipa’s track “Hallucinate” from her Future Nostalgia album. Robyn dropped the track “Ever Again” in 2019, the song coming from her last album, Honey. Robyn will also have a feature on the upcoming Jónsi album, Shiver.

