Jónsi Announces First Solo Album In 10 Years Shiver Featuring Liz Fraser of Cocteau Twins and Robyn for October 2020 Release

Jonsi, in enigmatic lead singer of experimental legends Sigur Ros, has announced a new solo album called Shiver. It’s his first new solo LP in 10 years, following the 2010 release of Go on XL recordings. Shiver is coming out on Krunk, features guest appearances by Liz Fraser of Cocteau Twins and alternative pop superstar Robyn, as well as production by the founder of PC Music, A.G. Cook. Shiver will be released on October 2, 2020.

In addition to announcing the new album, Jonsi has also released the first single from the new album. “Swill” is the third to last song from Shiver and features a stunning black and white video of faces being manipulated by disembodied hands, lo-fi computer avatars dancing (and at times having their faces explode) and scenes of shirtless, long-haired men dancing to the same choreography as the avatars. The song opens with instrumentals that instantly recall PC Music, with sounds that should be grating and maybe even slightly disturbing contorted and manipulated to build a futuristic, melodic and at times even uplifting beat. However, the verses are much more traditional, with Jonsi’s vocals easily recognizable, making this ultimately more of an art-pop song than the more experimental moments we’ve come to expect from the Icelandic songwriter.

Shiver track list

1. “Exhale”

2. “Shiver”

3. “Cannibal” (with Liz Fraser)

4. “Wildeye”

5. “Sumarið Sem Aldrei Kom”

6. “Kórall”

7. “Salt Licorice” (with Robyn)

8. “Hold”

9. “Swill”

10. “Grenade”

11. “Beautiful Boy”