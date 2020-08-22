Jónsi Releases Abstract New Video for “Cannibal” Featuring Elizabeth Fraser of Cocteau Twins

Home News Paige Willis August 22nd, 2020 - 4:06 PM

Jónsi has released a new video for the song “Cannibal” which features Elizabeth Frazer from the Cocteau Twins. The song comes from Jónsi’s upcoming LP where Robyn will also be featured on one song of the project.

According to the press release the upcoming album, “Shiver plumbs the depths of the human experience and our connection to the natural world.” In 2019 the artist had an art installation displayed at the Tanya Bonkadar Gallery. In Jónis’s art installation, the music artist explored the depths of sound. Through his art installations Jónsi collaborated with the composer Carl Michael von Hausswolf to form the group Dark Morph.

Shiver, is set to be released in October and it will be the first album release for the artist in ten years. Jónsi was the lead singer of the group Sigur Ros but this album will be a solo project. His last release was in 2010 when he released his album Go with XL recordings. Jónsi was busy this year as well, featuring on Julianna Barwick’s June release of her single “In Light.”



The minimalistic video for the song “Cannibal” includes very simple images. Throughout the video there is a male pole dancer that takes different shapes around the pole. The man in garnished in silver shorts and has metal wrappings around his legs leading to swords. While the choreography takes place there are white particles that float around the man on the pole.

The aesthetic of the song matches the aesthetic of the music video in its’ simplicity. With a simple guitar the song begins, and after the first verse is completed the instrumentals start to build with the intensity of the song for the chorus. The harmonies that happen along with the editing of the music creates an ethereal atmosphere.