Hayley Williams, Laura Jane Grace, Jeff Tweedy and More Contributing to Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy Compilation Available for 24 Hours Only on Bandcamp Friday

Several prominent music artists from the independent rock and electronic genres will be featured on the upcoming compilation album Good Music To Avert The Collapse Of American Democracy. This compilation will be released this Friday, September 4 on the Bandcamp Friday fundraiser, to help support Fair Fight, a voters rights organization that promotes fair elections in the U.S. through voter education and campaigns in support of election reform and combating voter suppression.

Artists who are confirmed for the compilation so far include R.E.M., Angel Olsen, Jamila Woods, Phoebe Bridgers, Death Cab for Cutie, Courtney Barnett, The National’s Matt Berninger, Soccer Mommy, Tegan & Sara, Helado Negro, Best Coast, Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold, Weyes Blood, My Morning Jacket, Tycho, Flume and Rostam Batmangliaj.

All the tracks that are set to be featured on this compilation were previously unreleased. Williams will be covering the ambient pop outfit Broadcast for this compilation, while Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard will be collaborating with Tycho. This project will be executive produced by Dave Eggers, artist managers Jordan Kurland and Darius Zelkha (Brilliant Corners Artist Management), Christian Stavros (Little Operation Management), and Barsuk Records label head Josh Rosenfeld.

“It’s going to come down to bringing out and protecting the vote this fall, so the work Fair Fight does is crucial. Jordan and I figured a painless way to raise some money would be to ask musicians to donate unreleased tracks, people pay a few bucks for them, and maybe we can edge toward a functioning democracy again,” Eggers stated in a press release.

Good Music To Avert The Collapse Of American Democracy track list

1. Hayley Williams – Colour Me In (Broadcast Cover)

2. Tycho x Ben Gibbard – Only Love Will Save This Place (Demo Version)

3. R.E.M. – Begin The Begin (Live in Hampton, VA 1989)

4. Matt Berninger – In Between Days (The Cure Cover)

5. Grouplove – Hardware Store

6. Rostam – Half-Light (Acoustic)

7. Soccer Mommy – Girl Next Door (Saving Jane Cover)

8. Flume x Eprom – Nor. 7

9. clipping. – Chapter 319 (Jonathan’s Full Stop Remix)

10. My Morning Jacket – Bring the Power Back Home

11. Sudan Archives – War

12. Helado Negro – Us Meeting Them

13. Death Cab for Cutie – The New Year (Live in Seattle, WA 2020)

14. Jeff Tweedy – Whisper

15. Sharon Van Etten – malibu, driving down the one (demo)

16. Weyes Blood – River (Joni Mitchell Cover)

17. Thurston Moore – L’Ephemere

18. The Decemberists – Death-Defying (Hoodoo Gurus Cover, Live in Australia 2016)

19. Tegan and Sara – God Help Yourself (Demo)

20. Best Coast – Our Deal (Live in Studio 2020)

21. Poolside x Todd Edwards – Getting There From Here (Instrumental)

22. Jamila Woods – HEAVN (Slot-A Remix)

23. Robin Pecknold – Hammond Song (The Roches Cover)

24. Beverly Glenn-Copeland – Dream On (1977 Studio Recording)

25. Devendra Banhart – Taking a Page (Demo)

26. Phoebe Bridgers – Chinese Satellite (Voice Memo)

27. Real Estate – People’s Parties (Joni Mitchell Cover)

28. Sylvan Esso – Ferris Wheel (Live In-Studio)

29. Josh Ritter – Someday (In Progress)

30. Laura Jane Grace & The Devouring Mothers – Vancouver Divorce (Gord Downie Cover)

31. Alex G – Skull Eyes (True Widow Cover)

32. Frankie Cosmos – Another Piece

33. King Tuff – Evergreen (Demo)

34. Superchunk – Political Song for Michael Jackson to Sing (Minutemen Cover)

35. Jay Som – Time Off Work

36. Angel Olsen – All Mirrors (Johnny Jewel Chamber Remix)

37. Gilligan Moss – Ultraparadíso (Campfire Edit)

38. Bhi Bhiman – Takin’ It Easy

39. Courtney Barnett – Sunday Roast (Live in Estes Park, CO 2020)

40. Preservation Hall Jazz Band – One Hundred Fires (Live in Seattle, WA 2019)

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi