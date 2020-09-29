Jaded Hearts Club Gives Supergroup Treatment to Rock & Roll Classic “I Put A Spell On You”

Home News Aaron Grech September 29th, 2020 - 11:20 PM

The rock supergroup Jaded Hearts Club have released a cover of “I Put A Spell On You” originally recorded by Jalacy “Screamin’ Jay” Hawkins, and covered by the likes of Nina Simone, Annie Lennox and Jeff Beck. This cover is set to be featured on the groups forthcoming studio album You’ve Always Been Here, which features takes on Vera Lynn, The Four Tops, Marvin Gaye, The Isley Brothers and The Sonics.

This supergroup features co-lead vocalists Miles Kane of The Last Shadow Puppets and Nic Cester of Jet, guitarists Graham Coxon Blur and Jamie Davis of Transcopic, bassist Matt Bellamy of Muse and drummer Sean Payne of The Zutons.

This cover was accompanied by a 1960s Italian horror-inspired music video, created by OLO Creative farm, starring Nic Cester as a cult leader who puts a spell on his subjects. The campy horror aesthetic is filled with playful images of cryptic castles and vintage perceptions of the occult. This style fits in well with the nostalgic sound of the music video, which takes clear blues influences with its passionate electric guitar chords, that pound on as they are accompanied by a rock tempo.

This project started in 2017 after Davis wanted to have a Beatles cover band perform at his birthday party. The group took inspiration from Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, which would go on to influence their group name. The band is set to make a TV debut on October 5 on Late Late with James Corden.