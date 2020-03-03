The Jaded Hearts Club Featuring Graham Coxon, Miles Kane and Matt Bellamy Release Cover of Isley Brothers “Nobody But Me”

Home News Ashwin Chary March 3rd, 2020 - 2:22 PM

Rock supergroup, The Jaded Hearts Club, featuring Graham Coxon, Miles Kane and Matt Bellamy, have released a cover of Isley Brothers’ song “Nobody but Me.” This new cover marks the release of the group’s debut single.

With a rich chord and upbeat drums, “Nobody but Me” starts off on a good note. The guitars shift their pace to match the energy of vocalist, Miles Kane.

A full sounding bass complements the shallow tone of the snare, as the bass drum brings the entire song together. Kane’s vocals add a unique touch to the cover.

As the song nears the end, a muddy guitar slowly is played, followed by Kane repeatedly singing “No, no, no.” The band ends the song in unison, leading to the fade out.

“The Jaded Hearts Club is continuing the tradition of how bands like The Beatles and The Stones started out, finding great soul and blues standards and recording them in a more modern style.” Bellamy said in a statement released on “Nobody but Me.”

The Jaded Hearts Club were formerly known as Dr. Pepper’s Jaded Hearts Club Band. The band then played at SXSW in 2018, as a Beatles Tribute band. Bellamy had the opportunity to perform alongside legendary musician Paul McCartney, to perform “Helter Skelter” and “I Saw Her Standing There.”

