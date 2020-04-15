The Jaded Hearts Club Releases New Cover of Marvin Gaye’s Long-Lost Recording “This Love Starved Heart of Mine (It’s Killing Me)”

Home News Aaron Grech April 15th, 2020 - 7:43 PM

The Jaded Hearts Club, a new supergroup featuring guitarist Graham Coxon of the classic 1990s rock outfit Blur and Matt Bellamy of the alternative rock band Muse, have released a cover of Marvin Gaye’s “This Love Starved Heart of Mine (It’s Killing Me).” The song was originally recorded in 1967, a couple of months after his breakout hit “I Heard It Through The Grapevine,” however it was considered “lost” until the mid 1990s.

This new outfit is fronted by co-lead vocalists Miles Kane of The Last Shadow Puppets and Nic Cester of Jet, while guitarist Jamie Davis and drummer Sean Payne of The Zutons join Coxon and Ballamy as the rest of the band.

Their take on the Gaye track adds more of a heavy rock and roll sound to the track, with bluesy electric guitars and an infectious hard hitting bass rift driving the instrumental. The song manages to capture the energy of Gaye’s original, while also serving as a throwback to classic rock and R&B, in a loving tribute to the late soul icon.

“As soon as I heard ‘This Love Starved Heart Of Mine’ I knew Nic Cester from Jet is one of the few people who could actually sing it,” David explained. “Nic’s vocal has that gut-wrenching on-pitch scream and raw charisma that provide the driving power needed. The track is like a runaway train – big, brassy, brash… a soul classic.”

The supergroup debuted a cover of the Isley Brothers “Nobody But Me” earlier this year.