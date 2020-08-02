Supergroup Jaded Hearts Club Mashup Vera Lynn’s “We’ll Meet Again” and Four Tops’ “Reach Out I’ll Be There”

Home News Peter Mann August 2nd, 2020 - 5:36 PM

Colossally talented supergroup The Jaded Hearts Club featuring members of rock bands Muse, Jet and Blur among others, have formed and announced their forthcoming debut full-length studio album You’ve Always Been Here, slated for release on October 2, via Helium-3/BMG/Infectious Music. The collective has shared a mashup of covers including Vera Lynn’s “We’ll Meet Again” and Four Tops’ “Reach Out I’ll Be There.” According to a press release, “The Jaded Hearts Club are a new band featuring frontmen Nic Cester (Jet) and Miles Kane (The Last Shadow Puppets), guitarists Graham Coxon (Blur) and Jamie Davis, plus Matt Bellamy (Muse) on bass and drummer Sean Payne (The Zutons).”

This past Friday, July 31, The Jaded Hearts Club premiered the official music video for their upbeat and vibrant cover of Four Tops’ “Reach Out I’ll Be There.” Speaking on the genesis behind the video and formulating the first couple of recorded songs for their forthcoming effort, according to the aforementioned press release, Davis went onto say:

“We were due to play a short UK tour in the spring, which didn’t happen due to lockdown – so we were all searching for something to feel good about and a way to connect musically – we needed a ray of sunshine.”

As previously reported on Consequence of Sound, the collective’s forthcoming debut album, “You’ve Always Been Here thus consists of 11 covers of ‘lost classics’, including originals by The Isley Brothers, Marvin Gaye, and Peggy Lee…Vera Lynn’s “We’ll Meet Again” and The Four Tops’ Motown favorite “Reach Out I’ll Be There”. Bellamy mans the vocals on the former and Cester handles the mic on the latter offering, but both songs were actually recorded remotely amidst the pandemic.” Furthering the events of what was rapidly unfolding, of what it was like to be recording an album amidst a global pandemic, Bellamy added:

“Jamie and I were FaceTiming a lot discussing how or even if we could carry on during lockdown, and we kept sending each other links to song ideas. We eventually stumbled across the legendary live performance ‘Reach Out’ by The Four Tops in Paris in 1967 which touched a deep nerve. It was pure joy, and uplifting energy – exactly what we needed to hear during the darkest initial few weeks of lockdown so we decided to try and do a cover of it somehow with our band members spread across 3 countries.”

The music video for “Reach Out I’ll Be There” opens up to Cester walking up to presumably his apartment in Italy, donning a sleek black leather jacket and a pair of cool shades, shot initially in black and white. The video transitions back and forth between black and white and color, with each member playing their part whether they’re socially distancing depicted FaceTiming on a tablet playing guitar outdoors. In the case of bassist Bellamy shown video chatting on a laptop playing his instrument all the while in a shallow pool on top of an inflatable animal floating device. Both the video and song are a fresh breath of air in both style and substance, as the cover never takes away from the classic original and is just a smooth rocking groove.

Living in Milan at the time, Italy being deeply impacted during the initial lockdown measures, Cester furthers this when he is quoted, saying:

“It was inspiring seeing all of these performances happening on balconies across Milan. It really lifted people’s spirits, so while both recording the vocals & making the video we wanted to capture some of that unique moment in history.”

To watch The Jaded Hearts Club’s “Reach Out I’ll Be There” official music video, stream below via YouTube.