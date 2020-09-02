The Jaded Hearts Club Announces Debut Album You’ve Always Been Here for October 2020 Release and Unearth Another Funky Soul Gem with “Love’s Gone Bad”

Home News Ariel King September 2nd, 2020 - 7:35 PM

The Jaded Hearts Club released the latest single from their upcoming debut album, You’ve Always Been Here, with a cover of Chris Clark’s “Love’s Gone Bad.” The supergroup, made up of Miles Kane (Last Shadow Puppets), Nic Cester (Jet), Matt Bellamy (Muse), Graham Coxon (Blur), Jamie Davis (Transcopic) and Sean Payne (Zutons), will be releasing their debut album on October 2.

The new track features an upbeat tune as Kane bounces over the lyrics. The song centers on a breakup, Kane singing “I see a rainbow all in black/ Must be a sign that you ain’t comin’ back” while he dances around a room and throws his voice around. The funk track offers dancing beats and rhythmic electric guitars. Each instrument bounds through the track, with Kane dancing in black and white throughout the accompanying music video. The sound of the track completely contrasts the song’s lyrics, which include “Got a bad taste in my mouth from bitter tears/ Heart so sad ’cause love’s gone bad.”

Chris Clark had first released the song in 1967, with The Underdogs releasing the track that same year. The Jaded Hearts Club opted to cover the song due to the track being Northern Soul, the type of sound they were searching for to be included in their upcoming cover album.

The album was first announced in late-July, with The Jaded Hearts Club releasing 5 singles total, including Vera Lynn’s “We’ll Meet Again,” Four Tops’ “Reach Out I’ll Be There,” Marvin Gaye’s “This Love Starved Heart of Mine (It’s Killing Me)” and Human Beinz/The Isley Brothers’ “Nobody But Me.” The album will consist of “lost classics,” songs that had been recorded in the ’60s and have since been forgotten.

The supergroup first formed in 2017, when Davis wanted to have a Beatles cover band perform at his birthday party. Realizing that he could look within his own group of friends, The Jaded Hearts Club formed to spend several years covering the Beatles, with their name being inspired by Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The group had first been called Sgt. Pepper’s Jaded Hearts Club Band, before changing to simply go by The Jaded Hearts Club. Eventually, the group decided to expand to other artists from the era, including covers of The Isley Brothers, Marvin Gaye, Peggy Lee, Vera Lynn and more.

You’ve Always Been Here tracklist:

1. “We’ll Meet Again” (Vera Lynn)

2. “Reach Out I’ll Be There” (Four Tops)

3. “Have Love Will Travel” (The Sonics)

4. “This Love Starved Heart of Mine (It’s Killing Me)” (Marvin Gaye)

5. “Nobody But Me” (Human Beinz/Isley Brothers)

6. “Long And Lonesome Road” (Shocking Blue)

7. “I Put A Spell On You” (Screamin’ Jay Hawkins)

8. “Money” (Barrett Strong)

9. “Why When The Love Is Gone” (Isley Brothers)

10. “Love’s Gone Bad” (Chris Clark)

11. “Fever” (Peggy Lee)