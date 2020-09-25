Watch the Final Beastie Boys Show with All Three Members

Home News Ariel King September 25th, 2020 - 11:05 PM

Bonnaroo Music Festival has released a recording of Beastie Boys’ final performance in 2009. The trio consisted of members Michael “Mike D” Diamond, Adam “MCA” Yauch and Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz. Beastie Boys initially planned to continue touring following their performance at Bonnaroo, however MCA was diagnosed with a cancerous parotid gland and lymph node, which led to the rest of the shows being cancelled.

The energetic set began with “The Biz vs. The Nuge,” and included performances of “No Sleep Till Brooklyn,” “Shake Your Rump,” “Paul Revere,” “Intergalatic,” “Sabotage” and more. Nas also joined the Beastie Boys on stage for a performance of “Too Many Rappers.”

Beastie Boys’ final album, Hot Sauce Committee Part Two, was delayed while MCA underwent treatment for his cancer, with the album finally being released in 2011. MCA, who usually directed Beastie Boys’ music videos, was unable to appear in the music videos for Hot Sauce Committee Part Two, and passed away in 2012 at the age of 47.

Following MCA’s, Ad-Rock and Mike D have worked on separate projects, and have stated they have no inclination to release another album without MCA. Ad-Rock scored the comedy Truth About Lies in 2017, while Mike D produced English punk band Slaves’ album, Take Control, in 2016. Both Ad-Rock and Mike D appear on the song “Public Enemy Number Won,” from Public Enemy’s new album, What You Gonna Do When the Grind Goes Down, which had been released earlier today. Earlier this month, Beastie Boys’ released their 1995 EP Algio e Olio on streaming services.

This past April, a documentary directed Spike Jonze about the Beastie Boys had been released on Apple TV+. Another documentary about the Beastie Boys, “Still Ill: 25 Years of Ill Communication by the Beastie Boys” was released last year on Amazon. In 2019, the Beastie Boys released six EPs from their Paul’s Boutique era in celebration of the album’s 30th anniversary.

Beastie Boys – Bannaroo 2009 set list

2:08 – “The Biz vs. The Nuge”

2:39 – “Time for Livin'”

4:27 – “Super Disco Breakin'”

6:19 – “Sure Shot”

9:46 – “No Sleep Till Brooklyn”

12:52 – “Shake Your Rump”

16:45 – “Gratitude”

20:19 – “Sabrosa”

24:14 – “Egg Raid on Mojo”

25:37 – “Body Movin'”

27:51- “Pass the Mic”

31:28 – “Root Down”

35:46 “Too Manny Rappers” (feat. Nas)

40:35 – “Paul Revere”

43:41 – “Ricky’s Theme”

47:56 – “Something’s Got to Give”

52:28 – “Tough Guy”

54:17 – “Remote Control”

57:04 – “So What ‘cha Want”

Encore

1:04:11 – “Intergalatic”

1:07:54 – “Three MC’s and One DJ”

1:11:43 – “Heart Attack Man” (acoustic)

1:12:29 – “Heart Attack Man”

1:15:55 – “Sabotage”