Bonnaroo Announces Virtual Roo-Ality Featuring Appearances By Charli XCX, David Lynch, Laura Jane Grace, Jamila Woods and More

Iconic music festival Bonnaroo has announced Virtual Roo-Ality, a live stream version of the festival on YouTube that will air from September 24-September 26. The virtual festival will air at 4:30 p.m. CST each day, streaming exclusively on the official Bonnaroo YouTube channel. Roo-Ality will feature brand new live performances, unique original content as well as archival footage from legendary acts that have played the Tennessee festival over the years.

Topping this year’s lineup are 13 headlining acts from Bonnaroo’s impressive archive including Dave Matthews and Friends, Metallica, The White Stripes, James Brown, My Morning Jacket, Alabama Shakes, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and Tears for Fears. Perhaps most notable will be the full-length live-stream premiere of the Beastie Boys’ historic final live performance, which headlined the festival over a decade ago in 2009.

According to a press release, the festival will also “offer thrilling new performances from more than 35 legendary artists, rising stars, and once-in-a-lifetime collaborations” that include Nathaniel Rateliff, Chromeo, Big Gigantic, Bruce Hornsby Feat. James Mercer, Old Crow Medicine Show, Trampled By Turtles, Denzel Curry, Action Bronson, Moon Taxi, Galactic, Tank and The Bangas, Devin Dawson, St. Paul and the Broken Bones and others. Rounding out the festival’s programming will be an array of original content for viewers like Big Freedia sharing her recipe for Booty Poppin’ Potatoes along with the virtual Sanctuary of Self Love, the Dog Dance Party and Bonnaroo Campfire Tales.

Bonnaroo says the Sanctuary of Self Love was curated by Hayley Williams and will offer “engaging conversations about important topics including the digital space and mental health, diversity in wellness, and the origins of gender with panelists ranging from Charli XCX, Dr. Joy Harden Bradford, Blair Imani, Maryam Ajai and more”.

Bonnaroo was originally postponed from its annual mid-June weekend this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic to September 24-27 of this year before being officially canceled this summer. Bonnaroo is currently slated to take place back in Manchester, Tennessee June 17-20 in 2021.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat