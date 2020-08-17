Lzzy Hale of Halestorm is Joined by Slash, Mike Garson, Linda Perry and More for Quarantined Cover of The Beatles’ “Come Together”

Home News Aaron Grech August 17th, 2020 - 2:11 PM

Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale recently held a couple of cover performances of The Beatles’ “Come Together” from their iconic 1969 album Abbey Road and AC/DC’s “It’s A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock N’ Roll)” from their 1975 studio album T.N.T. These covers were featured on the “(De)Tour” virtual festival held by the Morrison Hotel Gallery in support of NIVA and MusiCares.

Hale sung on both covers, as an all-star cast backed her up on “Come Together.” The musicians involved in this performance included Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash, ex-Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum and guitarist Gilby Clarke, Ozzy Osbourne bassist Rob “Blasko” Nicholson, pianist Mike Garson and backing vocals from Linda Perry. This take on the song pushed its sound into a hard blues direction, with heavy electric guitar chords and a bit of a country rock flair adding to its nostalgic sound.

Clarke, Sorum and Nicholson came back with Hale on their AC/DC cover, where they took on “It’s A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock N’ Roll)” alongside Cheap Trick‘s Robin Zander. This cover channeled the old-school straightforward rock and roll style AC/DC is known for, with catchy hooks, keyboard lines and passionate vocals from Zander and Hale.

Hale recently released a cover of Dolly Parton’s iconic “I Will Always Love You,” which was also famously covered by Whitney Houston. She also debuted a new song “Break In” alongside Amy Lee of Evanescence. Guns N Roses recently announced their rescheduled summer 2021 tour dates.