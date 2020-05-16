Sepultura Performs Quarantined Version of “Kairos” on Live Stream

Home News Ariel King May 16th, 2020 - 7:35 PM

Sepultura gave fans a performance of their song “Kairos” as part of their “SepulQuarta” live stream series. Each member performs in various places of their own houses, the video alternating in a way which makes it feel as if they are all together.

“Kairos” shows all members of the band playing their heavy sound as vocalist Derrick Green lends his rough voice and deep screams beside a dark shower curtain. Guitarist Andreas Kisser plays beside a clothing rack and TV as he whips his long hair. While the band remains isolated, the way the records almost makes it seem as if they are all playing together while the camera bounces between all four throughout each of their respective rehearsal spaces.

The Brazilian metal band launched “SepulQuarta” late last month as a way for them to show live play throughs from their discography. The band performs every Wednesday, this week playing “Kairos” from their 2011 album of the same name. Last week the band performed “Refuse/Resist” from their 1993 album, Chaos A.D.

The band was supposed to tour North America this year, where they planned on playing their 1989 album Beneath The Remains and 1991’s Arise. February saw the band releasing their 15th studio album, Quadra. The band also joined Dave Grohl, Dylan Rose and more for Dimebash in honor of late Pantera drummerDimebag Darrel, at The Observatory in Santa Ana, CA.