Trent Reznor Says He’ll Work on New Nine Inch Nails Music During Quarantine, Reveals Band Booked Fall 2020 Leg of Cold and Black and Infinite Tour with Jehnny Beth

Trent Reznor recently announced his plans for the current COVID-19 quarantine, where he listed out projects he will be working on, in addition to his scrapped plans for a 2020 Cold and Black and Infinite tour. The tour was set to have Jehnny Beth, who used to work with the band Savages. as the opener for this cancelled fall tour, although Reznor hopes that he can tour next year.

He also revealed plans to work on some new Nine Inch Nails material alongside some soundtrack work. Last December he revealed his plans to work on a new studio album, and released Ghosts V & VI as Nine Inch Nails last month. The performer also unveiled a new concert film, documenting the 2018 edition of his Cold Black and Infinite tour.

Reznor recently worked on the soundtrack for the upcoming Pixar animated film Soul, which focuses on a middle school teacher who hopes to become a renowned jazz performer. He also released a three part soundtrack for HBO’s Watchmen, which is a sequel/adaption of the Alan Moore graphic novel of the same name.

Ghosts V & VI are sequels to his 2008 studio album Ghosts I-IV, which are largely experimental music compositions between Ross and Reznor. These pieces take a more dark ambient turn, as opposed to the project’s more well known industrial work.

“Though both of these records are by no means happy, they are meditative in a way that feels especially prescient in the current moment,” mxdwn reviewer Drew Pitt explained. “While we are all stuck inside, we are laid bare to our own psyches. Both the soothing, calm thoughts that remind us everything will be alright and the pensive, even panicked thoughts that race through our minds in the darkest hours.”

