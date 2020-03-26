Nine Inch Nails Surprise Releases New Albums Ghosts V: Together and Ghosts VI: Locusts

Home News Aaron Grech March 26th, 2020 - 9:02 AM

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat

Industrial music powerhouse Nine Inch Nails have been relatively busy during the past few years, working on various film and TV soundtracks, along with a few EP releases since the debut of their last studio album Hesitation Marks in 2013. Now the group is back with a surprise double album release with two now additions to their free instrumental Ghosts series, with Ghosts Part V: Together and Ghosts Part VI: Locusts. Both projects are available via a free download here.

“Anybody out there? New Nine Inch Nails out now,” the band’s main figure Trent Reznor tweeted. “Ghosts V – VI. Hours and hours of music. Free. Some of it kind of happy, some not so much.”

Ghosts Parts I-IV were released back in 2008 as a single album project. The song “34 Ghosts IV,” from the fourth part of the series contained an acoustic guhitar line which was interpolated in Lil Nas X’s hit song “Old Town Road.” The track ebcame one of the most successful singles in recorded history, and garnered a CMT Award for Reznor and Atticus Ross.

The duo of Reznor and Ross have been working on for the films Woman in The Window and Bird Box recently, as well as the television score for the HBO series Watchmen. Nine Inch Nails are also inductees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year, however the ceremony was postponed due to concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19. The band’s most recent EP titled Bad Witch was released in 2018.













































Ghosts V: Together

01 Letting Go While Holding On

02 Together

03 Out in the Open

04 With Faith

05 Apart

06 Your Touch

07 Hope We Can Again

08 Still Right Here

Ghosts VI: Locusts:

01 The Cursed Clock

02 Around Every Corner

03 The Worriment Waltz

04 Run Like Hell

05 When It Happens (Don’t Mind Me)

06 Another Crashed Car

07 Temp Fix

08 Trust Fades

09 A Really Bad Night

10 Your New Normal

11 Just Breathe

12 Right Behind You

13 Turn This Off Please

14 So Tired

15 Almost Dawn

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat