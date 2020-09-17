Deftones’ Live Performance Gets Eye-Catching Effects in Video for Moody Screamer of a New Song “Genesis”

Home News Tristan Kinnett September 17th, 2020 - 11:30 PM

Deftones have released “Genesis,” a new single that’s both heavy and atmospheric. An accompanying music video has collaged footage of the band performing the track.

Fitting its title, “Genesis” will be the opener on Ohms, Deftones’ upcoming album due September 25 via Reprise. It’s the second single for it after “Ohms,” a likewise massive production with more of a focus on melody and riffs. “Genesis” has a somewhat sludge-like chugging guitar line during the verses with vocalist Chino Moreno screaming over top. The chorus gives a slight break from the heavy sound but still feeds back into the loud parts.

The video is awash with various effects, distorting the performance footage behind the grayscale color filter. Between the effects and the flashing collage, the video is just as loud as the music, in a way. Lights, smoke and the movements of the band members also play a part in achieving this. The lyrics similarly fit into the epic scale of the track, “Climbing out of the ashes/We’re turning time inside out/We’re floating off in the ether/We’re miles beyond the sound.”

Production for the upcoming album was handled by Terry Date together with the band. Date also worked on Deftones’ classic albums Around the Fur, White Pony and Deftones. Many fans are looking forward to an album that sounds similar to the music they put out around that time.

The rumors of a White Pony-themed remix album called Black Stallion have died down now that Deftones have began releasing singles for their new album, but it’s still potentially on the table for a 2020 release. In February they had predicted it to be out in September near the start of their now-rescheduled fall tour.

They’re scheduled to play several festivals next year along with their other tour dates, including Download Festival UK and Hellfest Open Air in France. Gojira and Poppy will be joining Deftones on the full tour.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat