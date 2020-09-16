Steve Earle To Release New Cover Album Covering His Late Son Justin Townes Earle

Home News Aaron Grech September 16th, 2020 - 4:18 PM

Country legend Steve Earle is set to release a new cover album performing the songs of his late son Justin Townes Earle, who passed away last month. All of the artist advances and royalties from this project are going to a trust for Justin’s surviving daughter, Etta St. James Earle.

According to a press statement, the recording sessions for this project are set to begin in October, with a projected January release date set around the time of what would’ve been the late Earle’s birthday. New West Records is set to release more details regarding this project in the near future.

Justin Townes Earle launched onto the music scene in 2008 with the release of his debut album The Good Life. He would go on to win Emerging Act of the Year at the 2009 Americana Honors & Awards and Song of the Year in 2011 with his song “Harlem River Blues.” The performer’s final projects Kids In The Street and The Saint of Lost Causes were released via New West Records in 2017 and 2019 respectively. The performer held an interview with mxdwn back in 2017.

Steve Earle has been keeping busy during the pandemic, and released an acoustic version of the track “Times Like These” back June. He recorded the album Ghosts of West Virginia with the Dukes back in May. “Amidst the political and economic story Earle seeks to tell, he maintains that Ghosts of West Virginia is a story about the lives of real people,” mxdwn reviewer Spencer Culbertson concluded.