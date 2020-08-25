Nashville Police Say Justin Townes Earle’s Cause of Death was “Probably Drug Overdose”

Home News Aaron Grech August 25th, 2020 - 12:52 PM

The country music world mourned the passing of Justin Townes Earle yesterday, who died at the young age of 38 in his home city of Nashville, Tennessee. Nashville investigators have now suggested that there was no foul play, nor signs of a struggle in his death and concluded that his passing was caused by a “probable drug overdose.”

Earle had been open about his struggles with addiction throughout his life and reportedly began using heroin at the age of 14. According to Consequence of Sound, Earle had overdosed five times prior to his 21st birthday, but announced he was clean for a decade in 2017.

During his career Earle had garnered a few accolades including Emerging Act of the Year at the 2009 Americana Honors & Awards and Song of the Year in 2011 for his tarack “Harlem River Blues.” The artist was the son of iconic country musician Steve Earle, best known for his 1986 studio album Guitar Town.

The artist began to gain attention in 2007 with the release of his debut EP Yuma, followed by his debut LP The Good Life a year later. His final two projects Kids In The Street and The Saint of Lost Causes were both released in 2017 and 2019 respectively.

“Justin Townes Earle’s latest album – The Saint of Lost Causes- is anything but a lost cause. Through its 12 songs, Earle takes listeners on a tour of his skills as a song-writer and student of music. He offers a variety of sounds and styles throughout the album,” mxdwn reviewer Spencer Culbertson stated regarding Earle’s final project.

Back in 2017, this publication had the privilege of interviewing Earle regarding Kids in the Street.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela