Ozzy Osbourne Hopes to Work on New Album of Material Next Month

It has been a rough year for heavy metal pioneer Ozzy Osbourne, who had to recently cancel his upcoming 2020 tour once again after health concerns. While he won’t be hitting the road this year, the performer recently sat down with 102.7 KIIS FM Los Angeles, where stated that he will begin work on yet another studio album next month. This announcement was made only a few days after the release of his latest studio album Ordinary Man.

“With this album, because I was so miserable the last year, it was a relief just to get and do something that I love to do,” Osbourne explained in the interview. “I had no deadlines. And I’m hoping that next month I’ll go and do another album with Andrew. I might as well, while I’m not doing gigs.”

Ordinary Man was produced by Andrew Watt, who is best known for working with hip hop performer Post Malone, who also held a feature on Osbourne’s latest album on the crossover thrash metal track “It’s A Raid.” Osbourne and Post Malone had previously collaborated on the song “Take What You Want,” featured on Post Malone’s 2019 album Hollywood Bleeding. The song became a commercial hit and reached number 8 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming Osbourne’s first top ten hit in over 30 years.

Osbourne has been unable to tour for the past couple of years due to various complications such as a recent bout of pneumonia, a stage injury which required intense surgery, and complications caused by Parkinson’s disease.