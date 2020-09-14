Major Lazer Joins Forces with Nicki Minaj, Mr Eazi and K4mo On New Energetic Track “Oh My Gawd”

Home News Jesse Raymer September 14th, 2020 - 5:10 PM

Major Lazer on Day 2 of HARD Summer Music Festival 2016

Electronic trio Major Lazer is back with a new danceable, energetic track. The song, titled “Oh My Gawd,” features guests Nicki Minaj, Mr Eazi, and K4mo. There is also an accompanying dance video directed by Alexx Adjei and features choreography by Patience J. This track follows their release “Lay Your Head on Me,” featuring Marcus Mumford, which was released back in April.

The track is a fusion of Reggae, afro beats and EDM. With vibrant production, jangly synths and bass-heavy layers, this is an absolute club-ready banger that is infectious and fun. The musical chemistry between Major Lazer’s iconic production, Mr Eazi’s and K4mo’s vocals, and Nicki Minaj’s rap verse is evident, as all aspects come together in a cohesive and punchy track.

Regarding “Oh My Gawd,” Nigerian singer Mr Eazi stated in a press release: “This record was really fun to make…and it’s crazy how it went from hearing a K4mo intro in the studio with Fred Again, to me jumping on it and then Diplo hopping in! And Walshy hitting me up to say it’s a banger—next thing Nicki is on it! Been a journey really, like two years in the making and I can’t wait to perform it at my next festival!”



Additionally, UK-based artists K4mo stated that “Oh My Gawd” will be a “contagious hit that will remain a classic for years to come.” The video for the track with the exudes the same lively production, with most of the video taking place in a lavish mansion adorned with incredible dancers.

“Oh My Gawd” comes after Major Lazer member and famed producer Diplo released his latest country-infused record, Chapter 1: Snake Oil, which featured hits like “Do Si Do,” “Dance With Me” and “On Mine.” Diplo also took part in the Minecraft Festival Electric Blockaloo back in June, alongside over 800 other artists.

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado