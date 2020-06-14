Minecraft Festival Electric Blockaloo Announces Lineup Featuring Steve Aoki, A-Trak, Deadmau5 and Over 800 Other Artists

Home News Alex Limbert June 14th, 2020 - 1:24 AM

From June 25 to June 28, 2020, over 850 artists will be performing on 65 virtual stages inside Minecraft in a four-day event dubbed Electric Blockaloo, making it the largest biggest digital music festival in history. While we’ve seen numerous online festivals throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, nothing comes quite close to this.

The list of artists performing is virtually endless. Some of the most notable names include Robin Schulz, Diplo, Kevin Saunderson, Rudimental, Luciano, Matoma, Deadmau5, Steve Aoki, Paris Hilton, 24Kgoldn, Anabel Englund, Ofenbach, Blondish, MK, Bob Moses, Afro Bros, Carl Craig, Hook N Sling, Claude VonStroke, Joel Corry, DJ Sneak, Gryffin, DJ Soda, Zonderling, Ekali, Elderbrook, Felix da Housecat, Kshmr, Ivy Lab, Mike Williams, Jamie Jones, Louis The Child, Jauz, Sub Urban, Khruangbin, Mani, Krafty Kuts, Benny Benassi, Lane 8, Cat Dealers, Maceo Plex, 220 Kid, Maya Jane Coles, Kings, Nicole Moudaber, Sevenn, Nora en Pure, Sidney Samson, Seth Troxler, Eli Brown, Sherelle, Tritonal, Skream, A-Trak, Soul Clap, Purple Disco Machine, Todd Terry, DMA, TOKiMONSTA, Yves V, ZHU, Naomi Wild, Riva Starr, Sultan + Shepard, Brian Cross, Thomas Newson, Bingo Players, The Knocks, Sons of Maria, Big Gigantic and Claptone.

Rave Family, the event’s sponsor, is calling attendees “Loozers”. They realize that not all Loozers know how to work their way through Minecraft and will allow Loozers to attend the “Rave Family Training Camp” prior to the festival so that Loozers can learn how to navigate their way around the festival. The festival’s 65 stages will be designed by each artist and their respective label. One of the most notable stages is Red Blocks, a Minecraft replica of the well-known Colorado Red Rocks Amphitheater.

There will be a charitable side to the event as 5% of profits will go to fund several non-profit organizations, such as The Bail Project, a project trying to prevent incarceration and disparities in the bail system, Black Lives Matter, and ByeByePlastic, a group trying to end the use of non-recyclable plastic by the year 2025. Another organization, HeadCount, set up an event feature that will allow attendees to register to vote during the checkout process.

Tickets went on sale June 12, 2020 and are available for purchase through individual artists social media pages and stage links. Ticket prices start at $10 with VIP Add-Ons starting at $15. Some VIP benefits include access to exclusive worlds, stages, artist sets, and access to some early arrival and group camping features.